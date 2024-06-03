Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Up in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹20.22 and closed at ₹19.26 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹20.22 and the low was ₹19.69. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,706.92 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23.99 and ₹5.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,569,435 shares traded.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock reached a low of ₹19.69 and a high of ₹20.22 on the current trading day.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Jaiprakash Power Ventures traded until 12 AM is 167.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹20.14, up by 4.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signify potential further price declines.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 20.25 and 19.72 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 19.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 20.25.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.22
|Support 1
|19.99
|Resistance 2
|20.3
|Support 2
|19.84
|Resistance 3
|20.45
|Support 3
|19.76
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|19.53
|10 Days
|19.49
|20 Days
|19.16
|50 Days
|17.79
|100 Days
|17.93
|300 Days
|14.43
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jaiprakash Power Ventures share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has surpassed the first resistance of ₹19.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹20.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹20.13 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: By 11 AM, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume that was 194.00% higher than the previous day. The stock price was at ₹19.97, showing a 3.69% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures experienced fluctuations in the previous trading hour, reaching a high of 20.22 and a low of 19.69. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 20.09 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 19.97 and 19.9.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.25
|Support 1
|19.72
|Resistance 2
|20.5
|Support 2
|19.44
|Resistance 3
|20.78
|Support 3
|19.19
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.22 & ₹19.69 yesterday to end at ₹19.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend