Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 19.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 19.29 and closed at 19.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 19.75, while the low was 19. The market capitalization stood at 13,295.71 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 23.99 and 5.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,141,408 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 119.78Support 118.98
Resistance 220.17Support 218.57
Resistance 320.58Support 318.18
30 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35780 k

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

30 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹19.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 19.75 & 19 yesterday to end at 19.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

