Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹19.29 and closed at ₹19.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹19.75, while the low was ₹19. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,295.71 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹23.99 and ₹5.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,141,408 shares traded.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.78
|Support 1
|18.98
|Resistance 2
|20.17
|Support 2
|18.57
|Resistance 3
|20.58
|Support 3
|18.18
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.75 & ₹19 yesterday to end at ₹19.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend