Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 19.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.39 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 19.39 and closed at 19.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 19.75, while the low was 19.05. The market capitalization stands at 13,117.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.99, and the 52-week low is 5.6. The BSE volume for the day was 8,292,278 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹19.39, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹19.14

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price is at 19.39 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 18.88 and 19.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 18.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 19.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at 19.30. Over the past year, Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares have seen a significant gain of 219.17%, reaching 19.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.28%
3 Months3.25%
6 Months46.18%
YTD37.28%
1 Year219.17%
31 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 119.58Support 118.88
Resistance 220.02Support 218.62
Resistance 320.28Support 318.18
31 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33957 k

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹19.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 19.75 & 19.05 yesterday to end at 19.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

