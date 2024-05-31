Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹19.39 and closed at ₹19.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹19.75, while the low was ₹19.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,117.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.99, and the 52-week low is ₹5.6. The BSE volume for the day was 8,292,278 shares traded.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price is at ₹19.39 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹18.88 and ₹19.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹18.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 19.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at ₹19.30. Over the past year, Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares have seen a significant gain of 219.17%, reaching ₹19.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.28%
|3 Months
|3.25%
|6 Months
|46.18%
|YTD
|37.28%
|1 Year
|219.17%
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.58
|Support 1
|18.88
|Resistance 2
|20.02
|Support 2
|18.62
|Resistance 3
|20.28
|Support 3
|18.18
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.75 & ₹19.05 yesterday to end at ₹19.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.