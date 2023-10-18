Jammu & Kashmir share price Today Live Updates : Jammu & Kashmir closed today at ₹112.85, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹115.25

On the last day, the Jammu & Kashmir stock opened at ₹115.85 and closed at ₹114.9. The stock had a high of ₹117.65 and a low of ₹113.5. The market capitalization of Jammu & Kashmir is ₹11,892.96 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹116.5 and ₹28.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 765,859 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jammu & Kashmir share price NSE Live :Jammu & Kashmir closed today at ₹112.85, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹115.25 Today, the closing price of Jammu & Kashmir stock was ₹112.85, which represents a decrease of 2.08% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹115.25. The net change in the stock's price was -2.4.

Jammu & Kashmir share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Punjab & Sind Bank 42.25 -1.36 -3.12 53.61 14.75 28636.15 RBL Bank 241.3 -4.35 -1.77 256.6 119.45 14467.58 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 112.85 -2.4 -2.08 117.65 28.3 11642.71 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 57.15 -0.06 -0.1 61.4 22.75 11171.15 Karur Vysya Bank 146.5 2.55 1.77 147.85 82.75 11720.17

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock reached a low price of ₹111.55 and a high price of ₹116.50 on the current day.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd stock is 29.10000, while the 52-week high price is 117.70000.

Jammu & Kashmir share price NSE Live :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹113, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹115.25 The current stock price of Jammu & Kashmir is ₹113. There has been a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.25.

Jammu & Kashmir share price Today :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹115.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹114.9 The current data of Jammu & Kashmir stock shows that the stock price is ₹115.3. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, indicating a small positive change in the stock price.

Jammu & Kashmir share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 113.12 10 Days 111.02 20 Days 108.96 50 Days 95.48 100 Days 78.96 300 Days 65.53

Jammu & Kashmir share price Live :Jammu & Kashmir closed at ₹114.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading in Jammu & Kashmir BSE, the volume of shares traded was 765,859. The closing price for the day was ₹114.9.