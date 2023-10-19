Hello User
Jammu & Kashmir share price Today Live Updates : Jammu & Kashmir's Economy Suffers Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jammu & Kashmir stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -2.7 %. The stock closed at 112.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jammu & Kashmir stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jammu & Kashmir

On the last day, the stock of Jammu & Kashmir opened at 116 and closed at 115.25. The highest price reached during the day was 116.5, while the lowest was 111.55. The market capitalization of the company is 11,640.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 117.65 and the 52-week low is 28.3. The stock had a trading volume of 368,698 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock's low price for the day was 109.3, while the high price reached 113.3.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir share price update :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹109.8, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹112.85

The current stock price of Jammu & Kashmir is 109.8 with a percent change of -2.7 and a net change of -3.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.21%
3 Months64.63%
6 Months122.46%
YTD99.12%
1 Year261.28%
19 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir share price Today :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹113.3, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹112.85

The current data for Jammu & Kashmir stock shows that its price is 113.3. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45.

19 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir share price Live :Jammu & Kashmir closed at ₹115.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Jammu & Kashmir BSE, the volume of shares traded was 368,698. The closing price for the shares was 115.25.

