Jammu & Kashmir share price Today Live Updates : Jammu & Kashmir's Economy Suffers Downturn

On the last day, the stock of Jammu & Kashmir opened at ₹116 and closed at ₹115.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹116.5, while the lowest was ₹111.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,640.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹117.65 and the 52-week low is ₹28.3. The stock had a trading volume of 368,698 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹109.3, while the high price reached ₹113.3.
The current stock price of Jammu & Kashmir is ₹109.8 with a percent change of -2.7 and a net change of -3.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.21%
|3 Months
|64.63%
|6 Months
|122.46%
|YTD
|99.12%
|1 Year
|261.28%
The current data for Jammu & Kashmir stock shows that its price is ₹113.3. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45.
On the last day of trading in Jammu & Kashmir BSE, the volume of shares traded was 368,698. The closing price for the shares was ₹115.25.
