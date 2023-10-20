Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jammu & Kashmir share price Today Live Updates : Jammu & Kashmir's economy takes a hit with negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jammu & Kashmir stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 112.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jammu & Kashmir stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jammu & Kashmir

On the last day, Jammu & Kashmir Bank's stock opened at 113.3 and closed at 112.85. The stock reached a high of 113.3 and a low of 109.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,552.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 117.65 and 28.3 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 593,995 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock reached a low price of 111.25 and a high price of 112.90 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir share price update :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹111.95, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹112.05

The current stock price of Jammu & Kashmir is 111.95. It has experienced a slight decrease in the percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.1.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.8%
3 Months63.63%
6 Months119.35%
YTD97.88%
1 Year265.47%
20 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir share price Today :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹112.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹112.05

The stock price of Jammu & Kashmir has increased by 0.54% and the net change is 0.6. The current price of the stock is 112.65.

20 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Jammu & Kashmir share price Live :Jammu & Kashmir closed at ₹112.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Jammu & Kashmir BSE shares traded was 593,995. The closing price for the shares was 112.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.