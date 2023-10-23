comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:09:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.1 -1.62%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200 -1.43%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386.45 -1.4%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.2 -0.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 654.65 -1.21%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jammu & Kashmir share price Today Live Updates : Jammu & Kashmir Experiences Negative Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jammu & Kashmir share price Today Live Updates : Jammu & Kashmir Experiences Negative Trading Day

4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Jammu & Kashmir stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 106.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jammu & Kashmir stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jammu & KashmirPremium
Jammu & Kashmir

On the last day of trading, the Jammu & Kashmir stock opened at 112.65 and closed at 112.05. The stock's high for the day was 112.9, while the low was 105.6. The market capitalization of Jammu & Kashmir is currently 11,011.05 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 117.65, and the 52-week low is 28.3. The BSE volume for Jammu & Kashmir shares was 562,527.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:23:32 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock had a low price of 102 and a high price of 110.55 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:01:05 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir share price update :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹104.7, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹106.8

The stock price of Jammu & Kashmir has experienced a decrease of 1.97%, resulting in a net change of -2.1. The current stock price is 104.7.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32:11 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
RBL Bank239.5-4.15-1.7256.6119.4514359.66
Karur Vysya Bank140.35-3.1-2.16151.9582.7511228.16
Jammu & Kashmir Bank104.1-2.7-2.53117.6528.310739.97
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank55.36-2.2-3.8261.422.7510821.26
Equitas Small Finance Bank97.55-2.9-2.89101.8547.110833.49
23 Oct 2023, 10:26:49 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir share price Today :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹103.35, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹106.8

The current stock price of Jammu & Kashmir is 103.35, with a percent change of -3.23 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.23% and a decrease of 3.45.

23 Oct 2023, 10:21:24 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock had a low price of 103.3 and a high price of 110.55 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04:01 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45:18 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir share price update :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹107.85, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹106.8

The current stock price of Jammu & Kashmir is 107.85, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:41:01 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.6%
3 Months46.27%
6 Months113.6%
YTD88.36%
1 Year239.05%
23 Oct 2023, 09:26:34 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir share price Today :Jammu & Kashmir trading at ₹107.75, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹106.8

The current stock price of Jammu & Kashmir is 107.75, with a percent change of 0.89. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of Jammu & Kashmir has experienced a small upward trend.

23 Oct 2023, 08:01:49 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir share price Live :Jammu & Kashmir closed at ₹112.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jammu & Kashmir Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 562,527. The closing price of the stock was 112.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App