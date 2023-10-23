Jammu & Kashmir share price Today Live Updates : Jammu & Kashmir Experiences Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the Jammu & Kashmir stock opened at ₹112.65 and closed at ₹112.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹112.9, while the low was ₹105.6. The market capitalization of Jammu & Kashmir is currently ₹11,011.05 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹117.65, and the 52-week low is ₹28.3. The BSE volume for Jammu & Kashmir shares was 562,527.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Jammu & Kashmir has experienced a decrease of 1.97%, resulting in a net change of -2.1. The current stock price is ₹104.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|RBL Bank
|239.5
|-4.15
|-1.7
|256.6
|119.45
|14359.66
|Karur Vysya Bank
|140.35
|-3.1
|-2.16
|151.95
|82.75
|11228.16
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|104.1
|-2.7
|-2.53
|117.65
|28.3
|10739.97
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|55.36
|-2.2
|-3.82
|61.4
|22.75
|10821.26
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|97.55
|-2.9
|-2.89
|101.85
|47.1
|10833.49
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.6%
|3 Months
|46.27%
|6 Months
|113.6%
|YTD
|88.36%
|1 Year
|239.05%
The current stock price of Jammu & Kashmir is ₹107.75, with a percent change of 0.89. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of Jammu & Kashmir has experienced a small upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Jammu & Kashmir Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 562,527. The closing price of the stock was ₹112.05.
