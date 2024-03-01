JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Sees Positive Trading Day

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, Jana Small Finance Bank had an open price of ₹0.0, closing at ₹447.55 with a high of ₹454.0 and a low of ₹437.15. The market capitalization stood at 4680.937757625 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹481.8 and a low of ₹365.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK is ₹447.55 with no percentage change and no net change.
On the last day of trading for Jana Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume was 0 shares and the closing price was ₹447.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!