JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 447.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.55 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, Jana Small Finance Bank had an open price of 0.0, closing at 447.55 with a high of 454.0 and a low of 437.15. The market capitalization stood at 4680.937757625 crore, with a 52-week high of 481.8 and a low of 365.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹447.55, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹447.55

The current stock price of JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK is 447.55 with no percentage change and no net change.

01 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹447.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jana Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume was 0 shares and the closing price was 447.55.

