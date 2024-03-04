Hello User
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 453.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.3 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : Jana Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 453.3 on the last day. The day's high was 460.15, and the low was 445.0. The market cap stood at 4741.07716575 crore. The 52-week high and low were 481.8 and 365.0, respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹453.3 on last trading day

On the last day, JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK had 0 shares traded on the BSE with a closing price of 453.3.

