JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹443.0 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹456.75, while the low was ₹432.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹4633.3491825 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹481.8 and the 52-week low is ₹365.0. On the BSE, there were 0 shares traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.