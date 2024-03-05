Hello User
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 443.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.0 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 443.0 on the last day. The high for the day was 456.75, while the low was 432.35. The market capitalization stands at 4633.3491825 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 481.8 and the 52-week low is 365.0. On the BSE, there were 0 shares traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹443.0 on last trading day

On the last day, Jana Small Finance Bank had 0 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of 443.0.

