JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, Jana Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹445.25. The stock reached a high of ₹448.7 and a low of ₹438.0. The market capitalization was ₹4656.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹481.8 and the 52-week low was ₹365.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock is currently priced at ₹439.0 with a percent change of -1.4% and a net change of -6.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock shows that the price is at ₹445.25 with no percent change or net change. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable.
On the last day of trading for Jana Small Finance Bank on BSE, there were 0 shares traded with a closing price of ₹445.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!