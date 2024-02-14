Hello User
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -5.07 %. The stock closed at 414.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.0 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : Jana Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 396.0 and closed at 414.0 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 408.8 and a low of 385.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both 0.0. The BSE volume for the stock was 187,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price NSE Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹393.0, down -5.07% from yesterday's ₹414.0

The current data of JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock shows that the price is at 393.0 with a percent change of -5.07. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.07%. The net change is -21.0, suggesting a decrease of 21.0 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK ORD stock is 385.1, while the high price is 408.8.

14 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹414.0 on last trading day

On the last day, Jana Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 187,499 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 414.0.

