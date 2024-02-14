JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : Jana Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹396.0 and closed at ₹414.0 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹408.8 and a low of ₹385.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both 0.0. The BSE volume for the stock was 187,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.