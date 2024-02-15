JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK sees gains in trading today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK, the open price was ₹0.0 and the close price was ₹368.2. The stock reached a high of ₹408.8 and a low of ₹365.0 during the day. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both recorded at ₹408.8 and ₹365.0, respectively. No shares were traded on the BSE volume for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK is ₹368.2. There has been no change in the percent or net change, with both values remaining at 0.0.
On the last day of trading for Jana Small Finance Bank on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹368.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!