Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 368.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.2 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK, the open price was 0.0 and the close price was 368.2. The stock reached a high of 408.8 and a low of 365.0 during the day. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both recorded at 408.8 and 365.0, respectively. No shares were traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹368.2, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹368.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK is 368.2. There has been no change in the percent or net change, with both values remaining at 0.0.

15 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹368.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jana Small Finance Bank on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price of the stock was 368.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!