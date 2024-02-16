JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK sees positive trading day

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jana Small Finance Bank had an opening price of ₹0.0 and a closing price of ₹427.75. The stock reached a high of ₹437.5 and a low of ₹371.0. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹437.5 and a 52-week low of ₹365.0. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.