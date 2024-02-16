Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 427.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.75 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jana Small Finance Bank had an opening price of 0.0 and a closing price of 427.75. The stock reached a high of 437.5 and a low of 371.0. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 437.5 and a 52-week low of 365.0. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹427.75, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹427.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK is 427.75. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹427.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jana Small Finance Bank had a volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of 427.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!