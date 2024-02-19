Hello User
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 419.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.05 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jana Small Finance Bank had an open price of 0.0, closing at 419.05. The stock reached a high of 448.3 and a low of 416.35. The market capitalization stood at 0.0 crores, with a 52-week high of 448.3 and a 52-week low of 365.0. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹419.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Jana Small Finance Bank had no trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and closed at 419.05.

