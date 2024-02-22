Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 463.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.15 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : Jana Small Finance Bank had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 463.1 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 481.8 and low was 442.45. The market capitalization stood at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 481.8 and 365.0 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹465.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹463.1

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock is currently priced at 465.15, with a net change of 2.05 and a percent change of 0.44. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹463.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jana Small Finance Bank had 0 shares traded on the BSE with a closing price of 463.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!