JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jana Small Finance Bank opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹456.2. The stock reached a high of ₹472.75 and a low of ₹451.4. The market capitalization remained at ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹481.8 and the low was ₹365.0. There was no trading volume reported on the BSE for Jana Small Finance Bank on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹456.2 on last trading day
On the last day, JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK had 0 shares traded on the BSE with a closing price of ₹456.2.