JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 456.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.2 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jana Small Finance Bank opened at 0.0 and closed at 456.2. The stock reached a high of 472.75 and a low of 451.4. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was 481.8 and the low was 365.0. There was no trading volume reported on the BSE for Jana Small Finance Bank on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

