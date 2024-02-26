Hello User
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 458.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.85 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 458.85 on the last trading day. The high was 475.4 and the low was 455.0. The market capitalization was 4799.12 billion. The 52-week high was 481.8 and the low was 365.0. There were 0 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹458.85 on last trading day

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK had 0 shares traded on the BSE on the last day, with a closing price of 458.85.

