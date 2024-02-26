JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹458.85 on the last trading day. The high was ₹475.4 and the low was ₹455.0. The market capitalization was ₹4799.12 billion. The 52-week high was ₹481.8 and the low was ₹365.0. There were 0 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.