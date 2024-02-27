Hello User
JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 453.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.8 per share. Investors should monitor JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : Jana Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 0.0, with a closing price of 453.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 457.95 and a low of 447.75. The market capitalization was recorded at 4746.31 crore. The 52-week high was 481.8, and the 52-week low was 365.0. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹453.8, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹453.8

The current stock price of JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK is 453.8 with no percentage or net change, indicating stability in the stock value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹453.8 on last trading day

On the last day, JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK had no trading volume on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 453.8.

