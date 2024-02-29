JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

JANA SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : Jana Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹452.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high was ₹459.9 and low was ₹418.3. The market capitalization was at ₹4732.19 billion. The 52-week high was ₹481.8 and the low was ₹365.0. The BSE volume was 0 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.