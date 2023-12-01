JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock surge in today's trading

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Chem) had an open price of ₹1433.65 and a close price of ₹1409.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1454.95 and a low of ₹1415.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹22,444.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1539.9, while the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The stock had a BSE volume of 3,174 shares.
The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently ₹1447.7, with a percent change of 2.68. The net change in the stock price is 37.75.
