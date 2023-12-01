Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock surge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 1409.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1447.7 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Chem) had an open price of 1433.65 and a close price of 1409.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1454.95 and a low of 1415.35. The company has a market capitalization of 22,444.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1539.9, while the 52-week low is 914.65. The stock had a BSE volume of 3,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1447.7, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹1409.95

The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently 1447.7, with a percent change of 2.68. The net change in the stock price is 37.75.

01 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1409.95 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 3174 shares and closed at a price of 1409.95.

