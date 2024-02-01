Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 1651.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1673.95 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1653.1 and closed at 1651.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1695 and a low of 1631.3. The market capitalization of the company is 25953.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1737.65 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 5598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1651.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5598 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1651.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!