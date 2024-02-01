JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1653.1 and closed at ₹1651.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1695 and a low of ₹1631.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25953.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1737.65 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 5598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.