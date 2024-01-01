Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1624.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1623.85 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1631.75 and closed at 1600.4. The stock reached a high of 1631.75 and a low of 1592.45. The market capitalization of the company is 25185.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.8, while the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 7544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1623.85, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1624.4

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1623.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.55.

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.26%
3 Months-0.11%
6 Months37.28%
YTD67.1%
1 Year67.66%
01 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1643.45, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹1624.4

The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at 1643.45, which represents a percent change of 1.17. The net change in the stock price is 19.05.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1600.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 7544 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1600.4.

