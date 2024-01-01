JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Drops in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1631.75 and closed at ₹1600.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1631.75 and a low of ₹1592.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25185.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1639.8, while the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 7544 shares.
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1623.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.26%
|3 Months
|-0.11%
|6 Months
|37.28%
|YTD
|67.1%
|1 Year
|67.66%
The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at ₹1643.45, which represents a percent change of 1.17. The net change in the stock price is 19.05.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 7544 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1600.4.
