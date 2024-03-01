Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -2.96 %. The stock closed at 1604.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1556.65 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day, opening at 1600.95 and closing at 1604.15. The high for the day was 1600.95 and the low was 1473.95. The market capitalization stood at 24151.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1935 and the low was 914.65. BSE volume for the day was 30011 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1556.65, down -2.96% from yesterday's ₹1604.15

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1556.65 with a net change of -47.5 and a percent change of -2.96. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1604.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 30,011 shares were traded at a closing price of 1604.15.

