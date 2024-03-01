JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stocks Dip in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹1600.95 and closing at ₹1604.15. The high for the day was ₹1600.95 and the low was ₹1473.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹24151.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1935 and the low was ₹914.65. BSE volume for the day was 30011 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1556.65 with a net change of -47.5 and a percent change of -2.96. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
