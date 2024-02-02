JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1687.05 and closed at ₹1683.35. The highest price during the day was ₹1697.2, while the lowest price was ₹1664.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,194.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1737.65 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 1347 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1683.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!