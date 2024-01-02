Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1624.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1612.75 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1643.45 on the last day of trading. The stock's closing price was 1624.4. The stock reached a high of 1643.45 and a low of 1606.2 during the day. The market cap of the company is 25,004.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1639.8 and its 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1612.75, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1624.4

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1612.75. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1624.4 on last trading day

On the last day of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals BSE volume, a total of 4398 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1624.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.