JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 1612.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1636.9 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of 1633.85 and a close price of 1612.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1676.35 and a low of 1613.15. The market capitalization of the company is 25,379.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1643.45 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 8856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1612.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, there were 8856 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1612.75.

