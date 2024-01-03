JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of ₹1633.85 and a close price of ₹1612.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1676.35 and a low of ₹1613.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,379.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1643.45 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 8856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.