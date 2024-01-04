JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees bullish trading today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1640.7 and closed at ₹1636.9. The stock had a high of ₹1710.7 and a low of ₹1630.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,342.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1676.35 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock had a low price of ₹1703.4 and a high price of ₹1734.45 for the current day.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1724.55. The stock has experienced a 1.52 percent increase, with a net change of 25.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.66%
|3 Months
|4.01%
|6 Months
|47.81%
|YTD
|4.66%
|1 Year
|71.5%
The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at ₹1718.75, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 20.05.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,728. The closing price for the stock was ₹1636.9.
