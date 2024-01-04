Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1698.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1724.55 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1640.7 and closed at 1636.9. The stock had a high of 1710.7 and a low of 1630.75. The market capitalization of the company is 26,342.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1676.35 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock had a low price of 1703.4 and a high price of 1734.45 for the current day.

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1724.55, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1698.7

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at a price of 1724.55. The stock has experienced a 1.52 percent increase, with a net change of 25.85.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.66%
3 Months4.01%
6 Months47.81%
YTD4.66%
1 Year71.5%
04 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1718.75, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1698.7

The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at 1718.75, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 20.05.

04 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1636.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,728. The closing price for the stock was 1636.9.

