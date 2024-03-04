Active Stocks
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 1532.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price TodayPremium
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1545 and closed at 1532.75 on the last day. The stock saw a high of 1555.75 and a low of 1509. With a market capitalization of 23939.85 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 1935 and 914.65 respectively. On the BSE, 942 shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1532.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume was 942 shares and the closing price was 1532.75.

