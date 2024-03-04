JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1545 and closed at ₹1532.75 on the last day. The stock saw a high of ₹1555.75 and a low of ₹1509. With a market capitalization of ₹23939.85 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1935 and ₹914.65 respectively. On the BSE, 942 shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.