JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1687.05 and closed at ₹1683.35. The stock had a high of ₹1697.2 and a low of ₹1664.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,170.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1737.65 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 3641 shares.
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1696.1, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 8.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change in price is ₹8.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|7.47%
|6 Months
|27.67%
|YTD
|3.92%
|1 Year
|65.52%
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1687.95, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 4.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 3641 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1683.35.
