JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1687.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1696.1 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1687.05 and closed at 1683.35. The stock had a high of 1697.2 and a low of 1664.1. The market capitalization of the company is 26,170.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1737.65 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 3641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1696.1, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1687.95

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1696.1, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 8.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change in price is 8.15.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months7.47%
6 Months27.67%
YTD3.92%
1 Year65.52%
05 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1687.95, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1683.35

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1687.95, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 4.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1683.35 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 3641 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1683.35.

