JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1687.05 and closed at ₹1683.35. The stock had a high of ₹1697.2 and a low of ₹1664.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,170.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1737.65 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 3641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.