JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 1698.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1644.5 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1718.75 and closed at 1698.7. The stock reached a high of 1734.45 and a low of 1613.2. The market capitalization of the company is 25,497.01 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1710.7 and 914.65 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 13610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1644.5, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹1698.7

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.19% and a net change of -54.2. The stock is currently priced at 1644.5.

05 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1698.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,610. The closing price for the stock was 1698.7.

