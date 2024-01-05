JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Dips in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1718.75 and closed at ₹1698.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1734.45 and a low of ₹1613.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,497.01 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹1710.7 and ₹914.65 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 13610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.