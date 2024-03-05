JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹1573.9 and closing at ₹1535.85. The high for the day was ₹1579.95 and the low was ₹1510. The market capitalization stands at ₹24278.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1935 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. On the BSE, the stock saw a volume of 3808 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.