Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 1535.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1564.8 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price TodayPremium
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at 1573.9 and closing at 1535.85. The high for the day was 1579.95 and the low was 1510. The market capitalization stands at 24278.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1935 and the 52-week low is 914.65. On the BSE, the stock saw a volume of 3808 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:06:06 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1535.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, there were 3808 shares traded with a closing price of 1535.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie