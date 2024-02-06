Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Sees Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 1687.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1703.95 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1699.75 and closed at 1687.95. The stock had a high of 1714 and a low of 1690. The market capitalization of the company is 26,418.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1737.65 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1703.95, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1687.95

According to the current data, the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1703.95. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16, suggesting that the stock has increased by 16 points.

06 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1687.95 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 2600 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1687.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!