JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees positive trading day

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 1570.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1585.7 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at ₹1566 and closed at ₹1564.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1577.3, while the low was ₹1549.9. The market capitalization stood at 24299.8 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹1935 and ₹914.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.