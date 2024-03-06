JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees positive trading day

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at ₹1566 and closed at ₹1564.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1577.3, while the low was ₹1549.9. The market capitalization stood at 24299.8 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹1935 and ₹914.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at ₹1585.7 with a 0.95% increase, resulting in a net change of 15 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|-0.04%
|6 Months
|11.7%
|YTD
|-3.44%
|1 Year
|60.58%
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at ₹1566.2, with a net change of 1.4 and a percent change of 0.09. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume was 1841 shares and the closing price was ₹1564.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!