JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 1570.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1585.7 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at 1566 and closed at 1564.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1577.3, while the low was 1549.9. The market capitalization stood at 24299.8 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1935 and 914.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1585.7, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1570.7

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at 1585.7 with a 0.95% increase, resulting in a net change of 15 points.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months-0.04%
6 Months11.7%
YTD-3.44%
1 Year60.58%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1566.2, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1564.8

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at 1566.2, with a net change of 1.4 and a percent change of 0.09. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1564.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume was 1841 shares and the closing price was 1564.8.

