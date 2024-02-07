Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 1724 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1759.75 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1716.75 and closed at 1703.95. The stock reached a high of 1741.75 and a low of 1689.85. The market capitalization of the company is 26,729.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1737.65 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1759.75, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹1724

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock has a current price of 1759.75. There has been a 2.07% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 35.75.

07 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1703.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,306. The closing price for the day was 1703.95.

