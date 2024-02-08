Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 1724 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1786.5 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an opening price of 1759.75 and a closing price of 1724. The stock had a high of 1935 and a low of 1744.35. The market capitalization of the company was 27,717.79 crore. The 52-week high was 1741.75 and the 52-week low was 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 92,869 shares.

08 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1786.5, up 3.63% from yesterday's ₹1724

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1786.5 with a percent change of 3.63. This means that the stock has increased by 3.63% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 62.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 62.5 in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1724 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total volume of 92,869 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,724.

