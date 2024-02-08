JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an opening price of ₹1759.75 and a closing price of ₹1724. The stock had a high of ₹1935 and a low of ₹1744.35. The market capitalization of the company was ₹27,717.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1741.75 and the 52-week low was ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 92,869 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is ₹1786.5 with a percent change of 3.63. This means that the stock has increased by 3.63% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 62.5, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹62.5 in value.
