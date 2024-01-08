JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Chem) opened at ₹1654 and closed at ₹1644.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1700 and a low of ₹1640.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,205.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for JB Chem are ₹1734.45 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 5469 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.