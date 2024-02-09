JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1783.8 and closed at ₹1786.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1797.85 and a low of ₹1745.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹27,135.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1935 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5509 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 5509 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1786.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!