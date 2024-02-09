Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

08:08 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 1786.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1749 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1783.8 and closed at 1786.5. The stock reached a high of 1797.85 and a low of 1745.55. The market capitalization of the company is 27,135.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1935 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

