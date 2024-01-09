JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock rise in trading

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of ₹1687.95 and a close price of ₹1690.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1688.2 and a low of ₹1651 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹25,799.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1734.45 and ₹914.65 respectively. A total of 6860 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹1674.3. There has been a 0.58 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.07%
|3 Months
|3.69%
|6 Months
|42.39%
|YTD
|2.49%
|1 Year
|70.57%
The current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1675.35. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has experienced a small increase.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6860. The closing price for the shares was ₹1690.2.
