JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock rise in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1664.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1674.3 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of 1687.95 and a close price of 1690.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1688.2 and a low of 1651 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 25,799.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1734.45 and 914.65 respectively. A total of 6860 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1674.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1664.6

The current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock is priced at 1674.3. There has been a 0.58 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.7.

09 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.07%
3 Months3.69%
6 Months42.39%
YTD2.49%
1 Year70.57%
09 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1675.35, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1664.6

The current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1675.35. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has experienced a small increase.

09 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1690.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6860. The closing price for the shares was 1690.2.

