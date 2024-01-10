Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 1664.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1678.75 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a fluctuating day of trading, with an open price of 1670 and a close price of 1664.6. The stock reached a high of 1691.9 and a low of 1643.25 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 26,028.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at 1734.45, while the 52-week low is at 914.65. The stock had a volume of 4507 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1664.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4507. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1664.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.