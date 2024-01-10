JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a fluctuating day of trading, with an open price of ₹1670 and a close price of ₹1664.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1691.9 and a low of ₹1643.25 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹26,028.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹1734.45, while the 52-week low is at ₹914.65. The stock had a volume of 4507 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.