JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1716.65 and closed at ₹1682.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1716.65 and a low of ₹1670.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,004.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1734.45 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.