JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1682.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1677.25 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1716.65 and closed at 1682.95. The stock reached a high of 1716.65 and a low of 1670.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 26,004.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1734.45 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1682.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 3060 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1682.95.

