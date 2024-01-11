JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1716.65 and closed at ₹1682.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1716.65 and a low of ₹1670.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,004.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1734.45 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3060 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1682.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 3060 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1682.95.