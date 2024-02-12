JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock plummets due to market downturn

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1770.8 and closed at ₹1761.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1770.8 and a low of ₹1696.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,750.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1935 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,047 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1709.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.88%. The net change is -15.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|4.13%
|6 Months
|28.79%
|YTD
|6.22%
|1 Year
|75.77%
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1724.15, which represents a decrease of 2.11% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -37.2.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 10,047 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1761.35.
