JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock plummets due to market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 1724.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1709.05 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1770.8 and closed at 1761.35. The stock reached a high of 1770.8 and a low of 1696.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 26,750.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1935 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1709.05, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹1724.15

The current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1709.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.88%. The net change is -15.1 points.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months4.13%
6 Months28.79%
YTD6.22%
1 Year75.77%
12 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1724.15, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹1761.35

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1724.15, which represents a decrease of 2.11% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -37.2.

12 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1761.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 10,047 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1761.35.

