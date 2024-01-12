JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1710.65 and closed at ₹1678.95. The stock had a high of ₹1710.65 and a low of ₹1647.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,814.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1734.45 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,932 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1670, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 9.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.08%
|3 Months
|4.29%
|6 Months
|31.64%
|YTD
|2.18%
|1 Year
|72.65%
The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at ₹1665, which represents a decrease of 0.83% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.95.
On the last day of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading on the BSE, a total of 28,932 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹1678.95.
