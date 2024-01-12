Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1660.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1710.65 and closed at 1678.95. The stock had a high of 1710.65 and a low of 1647.1. The market capitalization of the company is 25,814.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1734.45 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1670, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1660.4

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1670, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 9.6.

12 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.08%
3 Months4.29%
6 Months31.64%
YTD2.18%
1 Year72.65%
12 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1665, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1678.95

The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at 1665, which represents a decrease of 0.83% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.95.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1678.95 on last trading day

On the last day of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading on the BSE, a total of 28,932 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1678.95.

