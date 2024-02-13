JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stocks plummet in the market today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at ₹1725 and closed at ₹1724.15. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1734.55, while the lowest price was ₹1674.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹26,018.88 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1935 and ₹914.65 respectively. A total of 3627 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock had a low price of ₹1653.9 and a high price of ₹1687.15 for the day.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at ₹1658.35, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -21.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.62%
|3 Months
|2.38%
|6 Months
|25.64%
|YTD
|3.45%
|1 Year
|69.13%
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1677, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -47.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.73% and the value has decreased by ₹47.15.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, there were 3,627 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,724.15.
