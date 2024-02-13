Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stocks plummet in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1679.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1658.35 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at 1725 and closed at 1724.15. The highest price recorded during the day was 1734.55, while the lowest price was 1674.9. The company's market capitalization is 26,018.88 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 1935 and 914.65 respectively. A total of 3627 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock had a low price of 1653.9 and a high price of 1687.15 for the day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1658.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1679.4

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at 1658.35, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -21.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.62%
3 Months2.38%
6 Months25.64%
YTD3.45%
1 Year69.13%
13 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1677, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹1724.15

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1677, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -47.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.73% and the value has decreased by 47.15.

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1724.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, there were 3,627 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,724.15.

