LIVE UPDATES

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 14 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 14 Dec 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 1458.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1446.4 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.