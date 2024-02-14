Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock rise in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 1658 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1675.95 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1680.15 and closed at 1679.4. The stock had a high of 1687.15 and a low of 1642.1. The market capitalization of the company is 25,873.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1935 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7564 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reached a low of 1654.95 and a high of 1679.45 for the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1675.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1658

The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently at 1675.95, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 17.95.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.52%
3 Months0.72%
6 Months24.44%
YTD2.46%
1 Year70.09%
14 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1667.6, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1679.4

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1667.6, representing a percent change of -0.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.7%. The net change is -11.8, indicating a decrease of 11.8 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1679.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 7,564 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,679.4.

