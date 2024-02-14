JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock rise in today's trading session

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1680.15 and closed at ₹1679.4. The stock had a high of ₹1687.15 and a low of ₹1642.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,873.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1935 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7564 shares on the BSE.
The stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reached a low of ₹1654.95 and a high of ₹1679.45 for the current day.
The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is currently at ₹1675.95, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 17.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|3 Months
|0.72%
|6 Months
|24.44%
|YTD
|2.46%
|1 Year
|70.09%
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1667.6, representing a percent change of -0.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.7%. The net change is -11.8, indicating a decrease of 11.8 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 7,564 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,679.4.
