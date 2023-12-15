JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1459.9 and closed at ₹1451.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1459.9 and a low of ₹1417. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,013.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1554.8 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4689 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1421.55. It has experienced a 0.12 percent change, with a net change of 1.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.29%
|3 Months
|-8.66%
|6 Months
|31.29%
|YTD
|45.97%
|1 Year
|40.21%
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1419.85, with a percent change of -2.17 and a net change of -31.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.17% and has experienced a decrease of ₹31.55 in price.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 4,689 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1451.4.
